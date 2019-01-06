2019 Home Trends to Try Now

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 8:36 PM

Fact: We're coming off the heels of 2018 and all the festivities that went along with the end of the year. 

Not that we're complaining about all this winding down—it's much needed. However as we start to prep ourselves for the new year ahead, we're thinking about simple ways to improve our lives. One area that comes to mind: our homes. But you don't want to just buy any old knick knacks to freshen up your abode. Go with the trends!

To make it easy, here's a list of very current, 2019 home buys we think you'll love. 

Quinn Striped Sofa

BUY IT: Quinn Striped Sofa, $799 at Urban Outfitters

Parks Collection Candle

BUY IT: Parks Collection Candle, $28 at Urban Outfitters

Amped Fleece Printed Throw Pillow

BUY IT: Amped Fleece Printed Throw Pillow, $39 at Urban Outfitters 

Minka Rug Print Tassel Sham Set

BUY IT: Minka Rug Print Tassel Sham Set, $39 at Urban Outfitters 

mpgmb Reverse 02 Art Print

BUY IT: mpgmb Reverse 02 Art Print, $19–$399 at Urban Outfitters

Purple Diamond Kilim Indio Indoor Outdoor Rug

BUY IT: Purple Diamond Kilim Indio Indoor Outdoor Rug, $250 at World Market

Amelia Nightstand

BUY IT: Amelia Nightstand, $279 at Urban Outfitters 

Small Walnut Brown Wood Leaner Mirror With Live Edge

BUY IT: Small Walnut Brown Wood Leaner Mirror With Live Edge, $150 World Market

Blue Block Print Puka Shell Throw Pillow

BUY IT: Blue Block Print Puka Shell Throw Pillow, $35 at World Market 

Brown Drawer Succulent Arrangement

BUY IT: Brown Drawer Succulent Arrangement, $23 at Kirkland's

Metal Tabletop Greenhouse

BUY IT: Metal Tabletop Greenhouse, $30 at Kirkland's

Lips Mirror

BUY IT: Lips Mirror, $89 at Urban Outfitters 

Leather Lounge Chair

BUY IT: Linhart Lounge Chair, $200 at Joss & Main 

Wagon Wheel Chandelier

BUY IT: Stony Creek 6-Light Wagon Wheel Chandelier, $156 at Joss & Main

Floral Print Chair

BUY IT: Harriett Slipper Chair, $217 at Joss & Main

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

