Lady Gaga Had the Best Time at the 2019 Golden Globes

Boy, oh boy is Lady Gaga in for one special award season.

At tonight's 2019 Golden Globes, more than a few stars had a reason to celebrate for their movies and TV roles in the past year.

But there was one talented singer and actress who clearly was having the best time ever. Attention fame monsters: Can we give it up for Lady Gaga?

It all started on the red carpet when the 32-year-old arrived in a Valentino dress and 100 carats of radiant Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

And from the minute she walked into the Beverly Hilton, Lady Gaga was the star of the show as hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh delivered a few jokes.