Glenn Close Receives a Standing Ovation for Empowering 2019 Golden Globes Speech

Drum-roll please...

The winner for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama for the 2019 Golden Globes is none other than Glenn Close from The Wife. On her way up to the stage, the actress paused to shake hands with fellow nominee Lady Gaga. The shocked actress then ascended the stage in a black, bejeweled cape, where she tearfully accepted the gold statue.

In her speech, the 71-year-old star spoke of the honor she feels to be with her "category sisters."

"We have gotten to know each other a little bit so far, and I can't wait to spend more time with you," the tearful star said. "I'm so — everything that you did this year, or what you are here for — we all should be up here together, that's all I can say. Oh, my god, I just don't believe it."