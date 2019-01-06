The Assassination of Gianni Versace Producer Uses 2019 Golden Globe Win to Urge Empathy and Acceptance

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story's awards streak continued at the 2019 Golden Globes.

The FX miniseries, which previously won three Emmys, beat out HBO's Sharp Objects, TNT's The Alienist, Showtime's Escape at Dannemora and Amazon's A Very English Scandal.

Based on Maureen Orth's book Vulgar Favors, the series told the story of Andrew Cunanan (Darren Criss) and the murder of designer Gianni Versace (Édgar Ramírez). The series, which also had Ryan Murphy on board and was written by Tom Rob Smith, also starred Ricky Martin and Penélope Cruz. Executive producer Brad Simpson used his speech to make a political statement.