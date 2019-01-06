The Kominsky Method Wins Best TV Comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes

Warner Bros. Television
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 7:51 PM
Warner Bros. Television
Chuck Lorre's been doing TV a long time, but he was still "trembling like a leaf" while accepting the award for best TV comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes.
Netflix's The Kominsky Method took home the big TV comedy prize of the night, and creator Lorre had a few jokes to make while handing out his thanks. He gave a shoutout to stars Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin "without whom the script for this would be landfill, it would be mulch."
"The folks at Warner Bros—Warner Media, I'm sorry. I'm gonna switch from Verizon to AT&T soon," he muttered to himself, referring to AT&T's recent ownership of Warner Brothers.
The Kominsky Method stars Douglas as a retired actor and acting coach Sandy Kominsky and Arkin as his best friend Norman, and also stars Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker. The series beat The Good Place (NBC), Kidding (Showtime), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon), and Barry (HBO) for the award tonight, and celebrated a win for Douglas as best actor in a comedy.
Be sure to watch E! on Monday, 7th of Jan. starting at 8 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?