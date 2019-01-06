You May Have Missed These Reunions at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Reunited and it feels so good!
Amid all the glitz and glamour at the 2019 Golden Globes, several actors and actresses reunited with co-stars who worked with them years ago.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas, who starred together in the 1998 movie The Mask of Zorro and its sequel, presented an award together onstage. The actor was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Genius: Picasso. In addition to being a presenter, the actress attended the show to support husband Michael Douglas, who won a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in The Kominsky Method.
And there was a reunion of the "Emilys": Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt had a mini A Devil Wears Prada reunion; they sat near each other at the Beverly Hilton ballroom. The two had the chance to appear together onstage as well; Hathaway later presented the award for Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy and Blunt was nominated in that category for Mary Poppins Returns. The award went to The Favourite's Olivia Colman.
See pics of the cast reunions at the 2019 Golden Globes below.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Antonio Banderas
Did they reunite? Yes! Be still our beating hearts! The Mask of Zorro couple reunited onstage to present an award.
Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway
Did they reunite? Yes! If you blinked, you may missed the Devil Wears Prada stars sitting near each other. The two were also spotted chatting elsewhere at the Beverly Hilton ballroom.
Glenn Close and Michael Douglas
Did they reunite? Yes! The Fatal Attraction co-stars reunited at the ceremony. They exchanged a kiss as she made her way onstage to accept the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in The Wife. Earlier, Douglas won Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in The Kominsky Method.
The cast of Black Panther
Did they reunite? Yes! Stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Ryan Coogler and Danai Gurira were all smiles on the red carpet.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga
He directed and starred with her in A Star Is Born, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture — Drama. The two, who were also nominated for their roles, appeared onstage together. Gaga won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for the film's track "Shallow."
Ben Stiller and Patricia Arquette
Did they reunite? Yes! The director and actor, who directed the actress in the Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora, handed her the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. The two go way back. They also co-starred in the 1996 comedy movie Flirting with Disaster.
The cast of The Favourite
Did they reunite? Yes! Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz appeared onstage.
Adam Driver and Harrison Ford
Did they reunite? Maybe: It would be a real tearjerker if they interacted...the two played Kylo Ren and dad Han Solo in Star Wars Episode VI: The Force Awakens, and let's just say things didn't go so great between the two characters. Driver was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in BlacKkKlansman. Ford presented an award.
Adam Driver and Laura Dern
Did they reunite? Maybe: The two starred together in Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. While they did not share any scenes in person, they did appear together at premieres and other press events for the film. Dern was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in The Tale.
Amy Adams, Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper
Did they reunite? Maybe: They all starred in the 2013 film American Hustle. Adams and Bale reunited in the movie Vice, which earned them both individual 2019 Golden Globe nominations. Bale won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in the film. Cooper was nominated for directing and starring in A Star Is Born.
Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone
Did they reunite? Maybe: They co-starred in the 2015 film Aloha—and during the Golden Globes ceremony, the actress jokingly but loudly apologized for that movie, which drew controversy. This year, she was nominated for the movie The Favourite.
Emma Stone and Octavia Spencer
Did they reunite? Maybe: The two starred together in the 2011 film The Help. Spencer, who won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her role, attended the 2019 Golden Globes as a celebrity guest.
Emma Stone and Patricia Clarkson
Did they reunite? Maybe: The two played mother and daughter in the 2010 comedy film Easy A. Clarkson won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Sharp Objects.
Steve Carell and John Krasinski
Did they reunite? Maybe: Everyone wants to see an Office reunion! Krasinski accompanied his wife Blunt at the awards.
Steve Carell and Jim Carrey
Did they reunite? Maybe: Carell presented an award to Carol Burnett, while the latter actor, who appeared with him in Bruce Almighty, was nominated for his role in Showtime's Kidding.
Ben Stiller, Rami Malek and Dick Van Dyke
Did they reunite? Maybe: The three starred in Night at the Museum movies together. Stiller directed Showtime's Escape at Dannemora, which was nominated for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Malek won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Van Dyke in Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to his best-known movie, which was also nominated for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. At the Golden Globes, he and co-star Blunt appeared onstage together.
Other stars who appeared in films and TV shows together also attended the ceremony, although it is unclear if they interacted. They include:
