Jeff Bridges Says We Are All "Trim Tabs" in His Golden Globes Speech After Winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Man

The dude just got his due.

Jeff Bridges joined an elite group when he was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Chris Pine, Bridge's Hell or High Water co-star, presented the award to the 69-year-old star, saying they bonded over their "mutual love of caftans and Turkish sandals," as well as both "having wonderful show biz fathers who showed" them the way. He also called Bridges a "truly a kind and wonderful gentleman."

When Bridges took the stage to deliver his speech, he revealed a a special tribute to his father, actor Lloyd Bridges. "Wearing your cuffs, dads," he said. "Wearing your cuff links." He also thanks his brother, fellow actor Beau Bridges, and sister Cindy, saying how "lucky" they were to have their parents, Lloyd and Dorothy.