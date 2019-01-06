Jameela Jamil Reacts to The Good Place Joke During 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jameela Jamil

E!

Tahani would not approve, but Jameela Jamil does.

Jamil, who plays Tahani on The Good Place, hit the red carpet at the Golden Globes tonight, ready to celebrate the show's nomination for Best TV Comedy, but she was not expecting a little Good Place joke to be played on her.  

Fans of the NBC comedy will know that one of Tahani Al-Jamil's biggest insecurities is her spotlight-stealing sister, Kamilah Al-Jamil, who is better, richer, more talented, and gets more attention than Tahani ever has. So of course, Tahani would probably have been devastated to see that when Jameela walked the red carpet, the E! chyron labeled her as none other than Kamilah Al-Jamil. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Jamil didn't see the footage for a few hours (since she was busy being glamorous inside the award show), but when she finally did, it appears she could not have been less bothered by the "joyous mistake."

"This is legit the funnies thing I have ever seen," she tweeted. "Tahani would DIE!" 

Good to know E! won't be heading to the Bad Place afterall, as many on Twitter wondered after the footage aired. 

Jamil went on to have a fabulous night at the award show with her jeans on under her dress, as she revealed on Twitter. 

Be sure to watch E! on Monday, 7th of Jan. starting at 8 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Golden Globes , 2019 Golden Globes , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Awards

Trending Stories

Latest News
Susan Geston, Jeff Bridges, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Jeff Bridges Says We Are All "Trim Tabs" in His Golden Globes Speech After Winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Man

Darren Criss, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Amber Heard Mispronounced Darren Criss' Name at the 2019 Golden Globes

Ben Stiller, Ella Stiller, 2019 Golden Globes

Ben Stiller, Sandra Oh and More Stars Who Brought Family to the 2019 Golden Globes

Chrissy Metz, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Did Chrissy Metz Just Call Out Alison Brie at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards?

Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph

She Said Yes! Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph Get Engaged at 2019 Golden Globes

Christian Bale, Sibi Blazic, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Christian Bale Thanks Satan For Inspiring His Performance as Dick Cheney After Winning Best Actor at the 2019 Golden Globes

Patricia Clarkson, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Patricia Clarkson Thanks Sharp Objects' Boss for Demanding Everything From Her "Except Sex" After Golden Globes Win

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.