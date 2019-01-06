Relive All of Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous" Golden Globes Appearances

Giphy
by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:42 PM
Giphy
Taylor Swift stopping by the Golden Globes never goes out of style.
During tonight's star-studded award show, photographers were quick to capture Joe Alwyn posing solo on the red carpet.
But as the show got started, rumblings of a surprise guest started to hit social media. Could the "Shake It Off" singer be making a rare public appearance to support her man? The answer is yes!
The 29-year-old popped out on stage with Idris Elba to present the awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.
"Hi Taylor. Looking good there," Idris shared on the big stage. She replied, "Thanks." We can't help but agree.
Enough said! As it turns out, this isn't the first time Taylor has made an appearance at the live and unpredictable award show. Don't believe us? Just take a look in our gallery below.
Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images
When Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted the 2013 awards show, Taylor Swift was the subject of some of their jokes. Spoiler alert: She handled it like a pro.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Long before reputation was released, Taylor Swift attended the 2014 Golden Globes in style.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
And after the show it's the after party! Taylor Swift arrived in style for the 2014 InStyle and Warner Bros. 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party.
Article continues below
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jaime King and Lorde met up with Taylor Swift at the 2015 InStyle and Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for InStyle
Back in 2015, Taylor Swift attended the InStyle and Warner Bros. 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards post-party.
Nobody knew Taylor Swift was coming to the 2019 Golden Globes until Will & Grace star Megan Mullaly spotted the singer backstage.
Article continues below
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Look who's here! Alongside Idris Elba, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance to present two very special awards at the 2019 Golden Globes
The night is just beginning! We can't wait to see how Taylor (and Joe) celebrates this evening.
Be sure to watch E! on Monday, 7th of Jan. starting at 8 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?