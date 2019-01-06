Sandra Oh's Dad Giving Her a Standing Ovation After Golden Globe Win Will Make Your Day

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:42 PM

Sandra Oh, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal

Sandra Oh had quite a night at the 2019 Golden Globes—and her parents were there to see it all.

The co-host, her first time overseeing an awards show, took home the 2019 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series for her work in Killing Eve. Oh took home the prize over The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss, Julia Roberts for Homecoming, The Americans star Keri Russell and Outlander's Caitriona Balfe. Her parents couldn't be happier, specifically her dad who was immediately up giving a standing ovation.

Oh, who co-hosted with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, previously won a Golden Globe for her work in Grey's Anatomy.

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Best Dressed Stars

via GIPHY

"Daddy," Oh shouted before yelling the name of her series, Killing Eve. Oh thanked series writer Phoebe Waller Bridge and her team before turning toward her parents.

via GIPHY

"But mostly there are two people here tonight that I am so grateful that they are here with me. I'd like to thank my mother and my father. Thank you, everyone," Oh said.

Earlier in the show, Oh directed the cameras to cut to her mother while she reenacted Asian mother reactions to Crazy Rich Asians' success.

Killing Eve will return for a second season on BBC America on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. on BBC America.

"Killing Eve is picking up exactly 36 heart-thumping seconds after the events of the season finale," Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Entertainment Networks said when the premiere date was announced. "This new season is packed with superlative performances and is as twisty, subversive, darkly funny, nerve-wracking and pleasurable as our fans could desire."

