Sansa Meets Daenerys In New Game of Thrones Footage

YouTube
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 6:35 PM
YouTube
Finally, two badass ladies are about to come face to face in Westeros!
A new HBO promo aired during the 2019 Golden Globes and gave us a small glimpse at a new scene from the final season of Game of Thrones, and it's making us practically shake with anticipation.
In the short clip, after a dragon busts through the wall, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) dramatically walks towards Sansa (Sophie Turner), and Lady Stark immediately is all "Winterfell is yours, your Grace."
As if that wasn't enough, the promo also gives us a quick scene from Big Little Lies, with Meryl Streep saying, "I want to know what happened that night," accompanied by a police lineup of the ladies in their gala dresses.
The promo also features first looks at new series Euphoria, starring Zendaya, and Watchmen, as well as the final season of Veep.
You can watch it below and join us in yelling, "MOOOOOOOOORE!! WE NEED MORE!!!"
Game of Thrones returns for its final season in April, and Big Little Lies will return for its second season later this year.
Jeff Bridges Says We Are All "Trim Tabs" in His Golden Globes Speech After Winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Man
Christian Bale Thanks Satan For Inspiring His Performance as Dick Cheney After Winning Best Actor at the 2019 Golden Globes
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?