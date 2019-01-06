Kristen Bell's Gown Is Fit for a Princess at the 2019 Golden Globes

Kristen Bell is as fabulous as ever at the 2019 Golden Globes.

A statement-making outfit is necessary as the Good Place star is celebrating a Golden Globes Best Actress nomination. Considering that star has been consistent with awing red carpet looks, she's staying true to her ultra-feminine aesthetic in a pale pink Zuhair Murad gown. The dress features a plunging neckline that ends in a matching waist belt.

To finish her timeless look, she layered wide diamond bracelets and drop earrings from Harry Winston. She kept her hair simple adding subtle bends to her lob and used pink-toned makeup to complement her dress.