Ben Whishaw Dedicates 2019 Golden Globe Award to ''Queer Hero'' Norman Scott

And the winner is...

Gina Rodriguez and Taraji P. Henson presented Ben Whishaw with the Golden Globe for his captivating role as Norman Scott in the BBC series A Very English Scandal. It was a huge honor for the star, since this is his first nomination and win for a Golden Globe.

In his speech he thanked the cast, crew and the BBC for giving him the role of a lifetime, but he saved the most important person for last. Ben thanked Norman Scott for allowing him the honor of portraying his dramatic and historic life. Whishaw emotionally explained, "[He] took on the establishment with courage and a defiance that I find completely inspiring. He's a true queer hero and icon. And Norman, this is for you."

Other stars who were nominated for the award include, Alan Arkin for The Kominsky Method, Kieran Culkin in Succession, Édgar Ramírez from The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Henry Winkler, Barry