Timothée Chalamet Recalls Shooting Beautiful Boy Scene Over 20 Times at 2019 Golden Globes

Timothée Chalamet is a nominee at tonight's 2019 Golden Globes.

The actor received the nod for his incredible work in Beautiful Boy, which puts a spotlight on addiction. Ahead of the award show on Sunday, Chalamet, wearing Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh, talked to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet about the film and its impact.

"Here's the thing, a lot of people in America are going through this right now, a lot of people my age are going through this too," Chalamet said. "Addiction is the biggest killer in America right now, it doesn't discriminate across race or gender, it affects everyone. It felt like there was some honor in bringing that story to life."