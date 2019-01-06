Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg Open the 2019 Golden Globes By "Roasting" the Celebs

Award season has officially begun, and Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg kicked it off in a way only they could: by destroying the room full of celebs. 

Or at least that's what they pretended to do as they complimented the heck out of stars like Bradley Cooper ("You are hot"), Gina Rodriguez (She lives in Heaven), Michael B. Jordan ("More like Michael B. Buff AF. You a snack Michael! Your character's name in Creed is Adonis, and it is apt.") 

They also took on Lady Gaga's famed "100 people in a room" speech (twice, just off the cuff) and used Black Panther's success to prove that "people want more movies where the characters ride around on rhinoceroses like horses." And they forced Jim Carrey out of the film section of the room and sent him back to the TV section, since he's nominated this year for his TV show, Kidding

The duo also got serious, with Samberg praising the diversity in films like Black Panther, Crazy Rich Asians, and If Beale Street Could Talk this year before Oh joked that he had stolen her lines, and Andy took that as a learning opportunity about whitewashing. 

Then, Oh begged Samberg to stop talking so she could get real and emotional for a moment. 

"If I could take this moment here in all honesty, I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here to look out into this audience and witness this moment of change," she said. "And I'm not fooling myself. I'm not fooling myself. Next year could be different. It probably will be. But right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real. Because I see you. All of these faces of change, and now, so will everyone else." 

If that opening was any indication, this is going to be a great night. 

