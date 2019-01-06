Julia Roberts Says She's "Done" With Movies After Her Big TV Debut at the 2019 Golden Globes

"Here is the E! exclusive: I'm done with film!"

OK, so maybe Julia Roberts was kidding when she told Ryan Seacrest that on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, but the film icon did say her celebrated turn in Amazon Prime's Homecoming has opened her up to a whole new medium.

"It's so wonderful to have TV expand in this deep, rich way," she said. "I mean I've never enjoyed watching TV more, not that I get a lot of time to watch TV but when I do, it's always like completely mind-blowing."