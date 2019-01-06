Heidi Klum and Fiancé Tom Kaulitz Bask in Post-Engagement Bliss at 2019 Golden Globes

There's true love, and there's the love between Heidi Klumand Tom Kaulitz.

The supermodel and rocker walked the red carpet at Sunday night's 2019 Golden Globes, marking their first official appearance since getting engaged over the holiday season. Heidi and Tom didn't hold back from flaunting some PDA for photographers, and it was pretty hard not to notice the bride-to-be's absolutely dazzling engagement ring.

Klum complemented the diamond bauble with a chic black gown adorned with floral details and a corset top, while Kaulitz kept it cool in a classic black tuxedo.

On Christmas Eve, the 45-year-old revealed her man had popped the question with a video of the ring. "I SAID YES," she captioned the moment via social media. Heidi and Tom, who share a 17-year age difference, went public with their relationship in March 2018 at the amfAR Gala Cannes. During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was taped prior to Tom's proposal, Heidi weighed in on the possibility of walking down the aisle.