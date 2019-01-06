Can't Miss Glambot Moments From the 2019 Golden Globes

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:57 PM

Glambot: Kristin Cavallari

We can hardly believe that 2018 has come and gone, but who can be mad when awards season is here? 

That's right, today is the 2019 Golden Globes and it marks the very first red carpet of the year. What's even more is exciting is that we've got exclusive up-close Glambot action you can't find anywhere else. Want to see Kristin Cavallari's glitzy gold dress, but in extreme detail? Keep scrolling. Or maybe you want to feel Ryan Seacrest's contagious energy from the comfort of wherever you are. We've got that right here, too. 

Kristin Cavallari is the sassy golden goddess of our dreams in her sequin gown. 

Yvette Nicole Brown is all smiles (and just a little surprised) as she makes eyes at the camera. 

There's a reason we always look forward to seeing Ryan Seacrest on the carpet—and this Glambot moment is the perfect example. 

This could be us, but you're not Justin Hartley. Kidding! 

Elsie Fisher makes a case for maroon velvet in this pantsuit and we are here for it. 

Want to see even more Glambot moments? We've got you—click here

And for everything else Golden Globes related, click here

Be sure to watch E! on Monday, 7th of Jan. starting at 8 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!

