Lady Gaga Pays Homage to Judy Garland With a Lavish Lavender Gown at 2019 Golden Globes

Ladies and gentlemen, a fashion star is born.

For the 2019 Golden Globes, Lady Gaga showed up in one of her best looks to date. She chose a custom Valentino dress in homage to Judy Garland, an American star that also achieved acclaim in music and film in the 1940's and '50s. Like an iconic ensemble from Judy, the star wore a larger-than-life lavender gown with extreme puff sleeves and a long train.

To finish the epic style, the "Shallow" singer sported blue hair that she placed into a high bun, added diamonds and kept her makeup relatively simple. With her reputation for fearless looks (Think: her infamous meat dress), the overall look combines the unique and over-the-top features of Gaga's style with the glamour and sophistication of Hollywood glamour. It's spectacular.