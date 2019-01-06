Taraji P. Henson Reflects on Her Recent Charitable Trip to South Africa on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

When Taraji P. Henson supports a charity, she really supports it.

While the Empire actress was speaking with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes, she reflected on a recent trip to South Africa that she'd let her fans in on via an incredible video shared on her Instagram.

In the video, Henson is surrounded by young women from Soweto, a township in the City of Johannesburg as they treat her to a spirited performance of a traditional dance. "My heart was broken," she wrote in the caption, revealing that most of the children were orphans and some were victims of rape. "THEIR SPIRITS ARE NOT."

Speaking to Seacrest about the trip, Henson, whose Ralph Breaks the Internet is nominated this evening for Best Motion Picture—Animated, revealed that it was her second time traveling abroad in support of the Keep a Child Alive Foundation, which was founded by Alicia Keys.