See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:55 PM

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

A night for awards…and romance!

We can't say we're surprised that so many fabulous couples have hit the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet. Not only is the Hollywood event the perfect place for celeb duos to dress in their finest gowns and tuxedos, but the Golden Globes red carpet also allows our favorite pairs to flaunt picture perfect love.

Obviously, we're talking about Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom as they couldn't be cuter. As the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor is co-hosting the Golden Globes, it's only right that his co-host in life joined him on the red carpet.

Of course, Andy and Joanna aren't the only notable twosome to pop up at the awards show. Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga even made an appearance at the celeb-filled bash. As you surely saw, the Kidding co-stars recently made their romance red carpet official as they stepped out for Showtime's Golden Globe nominees celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday.

Let's not forget about Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's stop on the red carpet. With A Star is Born being a big nominee at the Golden Globes, we're certain the film's director and star was happy to have his lady love by his side.

For a closer look at all the love that hit the red carpet, take a peek at the sweet snaps below!

Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz

The supermodel shines next to her new fiancé on the red carpet.

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

The Good Place actress celebrates her Golden Globes nomination next to her handsome husband.

Joanne Tucker, Adam Driver, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Driver & Joanne Tucker

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star celebrates BlacKkKlansman's success next to his lovely wife.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher

The Who Is America? creator looks dashing next to the always gorgeous Isla.

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook

The Big Bang Theory actress looks happier than ever next to her husband.

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk

The A Star is Born director and star beams next to his stunning love.

Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

The Americans co-stars (and real life husband and wife) ooze A-list vibes on the red carpet.

Alison Brie, Dave Franco, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Alison Brie & Dave Franco

The GLOW actress is supported by her husband on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Alaina Meyer, Johnny Galecki, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Johnny Galecki & Alaina Meyer

The Big Bang Theory star sports an all-black look with his girlfriend.

Emmy Rossum, Sam Esmail, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Emmy Rossum & Sam Esmail

The Shameless actress and the Mr. Robot creator look picture perfect at the Golden Globes.

Molly Sims, Scott Stuber, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Molly Sims & Scott Stuber

The Las Vegas alum steps out with her film producer husband.

Yvonne Strahovski, Tim Loden, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yvonne Strahovski & Tim Loden

The Handmaid's Tale actress stuns alongside her equally striking spouse.

Katharine Ross, Sam Elliott, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sam Elliott & Katharine Ross

The A Star is Born actor brings his longtime love as his plus-one at the Hollywood event.

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause

The This is Us star smolders next to his stunning wife.

Idris Elba, Sabrina Dhowre, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre

The Luther alum and his fiancée stop by the Golden Globes to support daughter Isan Elba (who is the evening's Golden Globes Ambassador).

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jim Carrey & Ginger Gonzaga

The Kidding star hits the red carpet alongside his co-star and current flame!

Ken Jeong, Tran Jeong, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Ken Jeong & Tran Jeong

The Jeongs are all smiles as they celebrate Crazy Rich Asians' big Globes nomination.

Giada Colagrande, Willem Dafoe, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Willem Dafoe & Giada Colagrande

The At Eternity's Gate actor and his wife perfectly color-coordinate at the 2019 Golden Globes!

Joanna Newsom, Andy Samberg, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom

The 2019 Golden Globes co-host has his co-host in life (his lovely wife) at his side on the red carpet.

Be sure to watch E! on Monday, 7th of Jan. starting at 8 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!

