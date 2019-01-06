Jim Carrey and Girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga Walk the Red Carpet in Stunning Style at 2019 Golden Globes

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:42 PM

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jim Carreyand Ginger Gonzaga are an enviable pairing at the 2019 Golden Globes!

The actor and his girlfriend made their romance red carpet official at Showtime's Golden Globe nominees celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday, which sparked rumors of a romance. And on Sunday morning a rep for the actor confirmed they are in fact dating.  

For the Golden Globes, Ginger wore a stunning, black, floor-length gown. She kept her hair pulled back and opted not to wear a necklace to show off the stunning asymmetrical dress. Meanwhile, her counterpart wore a matching all-black suit and tie for the event where their show is up for the award of Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Not to mention Jim's nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy. 

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Funnily enough, the actor and actress character's date onscreen, so it's no wonder the two ended up dating. 

Moreover, Ginger appears to be the ultimate cheerleader for her new beau, since she shared a photo of the two of them together, with the caption, "Most partial to this talented nominee."

We wish the pair the best of luck at Sunday night's show.

To see a full list of the talented nominees, check out the gallery here!

Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, 7th of Jan. starting at 11 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!

