Regina King's Son Call Her a "Super Mom" on Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet

E! News
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:34 PM
E! News
Regina King is a "super mom" in real life, says her son.
Ian Alexander Jr., who turns 23 later this month, made his comments to E! News' Ryan Seacrest while standing beside the 47-year-old actress on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes.
King, 47, is nominated for two 2019 Golden Globes—Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her part in the miniseries Seven Seconds. She plays a powerful mother in both projects.
"Usually people will ask me, 'What's it like having Regina King be your mother,'" Alexander said. "She's just a super mom, really. She doesn't really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have, so it's really awesome to have a mother that...I can enjoy spending time with and all that."
King told Seacrest that she infused into her performances what she's learned as a mom in real life, adding, "What I've learned as a mother, what I've learned as a black woman in America that was once a black girl in America, all of just, I think life experiences."
Her Golden Globe nods mark her second and third nominations. King was nominated for her first Golden Globe in 2016 for her supporting role on the crime drama series American Crime.
The 2019 Golden Globes ceremony will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.
Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, 7th of Jan. starting at 11 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!
Jim Carrey and Girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga Walk the Red Carpet in Stunning Style at 2019 Golden Globes
Don't Stop Believin'! Darren Criss Loves Lea Michele's Special Message on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?