All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Golden Globes Gown

Giuliana Rancic is a red carpet maven.

With countless award seasons under her belt, it isn't surprising that the E! News host is a total pro when it comes to picking a gown for Hollywood events. Thus, to kick off this year's award season, Giuliana donned a Gucci gown with Christian Louboutin heels to the 2019 Golden Globes.

The famed entertainment journalist first teased her red carpet look on her Instagram story earlier today. In a snap shared to her 2.7 million followers, Rancic revealed she selected a pearl number that featured a striking, bejeweled trim near the shoulder.

Once on the red carpet, it was apparent that the silver trimming ran alongside the gown's halter neckline and straps. The hip-hugging number perfectly accentuated Rancic's fit frame with the neutral color highlighting her perfect California glow.