Check Out the BTS Moments From Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard & More at the 2019 Golden Globes: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 3:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Award season has begun! 2019 is starting off with a bang thanks to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

As stars get ready to kick off the night and take the stage to accept their awards this evening, they've been sharing snaps from their homes, limos and more and we have them all for you below.

What would an award show be without social media and behind-the-scenes moments from our favorite celebrities after all? The answer: it would be boring. Sorry, but the truth hurts sometimes.

If it wasn't for social media we might've missed Charlize Theron getting ready for the big show with caviar from Connie Britton or Jessica Chastain cuddling up with her baby girl. What about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard eating and lounging before heading out for an epic parents' night out? Missing that would've been such a shame!

E! has rounded up all of the BTS moments from the biggest celeb accounts—and will be adding more all night long—so make sure to check out the pics below!

Alison Brie, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Alison Brie

The GLOW actress gave fans a sneak peek at her angelic look for the night.

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Kaley Cuoco & Karl Cook

"Showtime! @goldenglobes @moniquelhuillier @mrtankcook."

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Golden Globes

Instagram

Kristen Bell

"I can't remember exactly, but I'm pretty sure the rule is to eat as much as humanely possible before squeezing into a formal dress. Right? #goldenglobes."

Article continues below

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Golden Globes

Instagram

Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard

Everyone's favorite mom and dad were living it up before stepping out for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Dax Shepard, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Dax Shepard

"Even showered (last night) for this. :)"

Charlize Theron, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Charlize Theron

"Guys - 2 items of breaking news. 1. @conniebritton gave me this caviar and I'm going to town on it ❤️ 2. I'm wearing these shoes tonight to the Globes. Deal with it."

Article continues below

Jessica Chastain, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Jessica Chastain

"You've got good taste, kid."

Ricky Martin, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Ricky Martin

"#Multitasking Getting ready for the @goldenglobes #goldenglobes2019 #acsversace."

Lili Reinhart, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Lili Reinhart

The Riverdale actress showed off her red hot heels before heading to the award show.

Article continues below

Keltie Knight, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Keltie Knight

"Category is: A STAR IS BORN ⭐️ #goldenglobes."

Sarah Silverman, Golden Globes

Instagram

Sarah Silverman

"Good times."

Jameela Jamil, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Jameela Jamil

"Off to my first Golden Globes! Hair @hair_terrie Make up by me! Dress @moniquelhuillier #tahanitime."

Article continues below

Alex Borstein, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Alex Borstein

"What the f**k is happening here? .. #goldenglobes #mrsmaisel."

Nolan Funk, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Nolan Funk

"Fueling up for an evening with @LavazzaUSA at the 2019 @goldenglobes! Follow along and #LiveLavazza #GoldenGlobes."

Darren Criss, Mia Swier, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Darren Criss & Mia Swier

"Ready to rock @goldenglobes."

Article continues below

Troye Sivan, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Troye Sivan

The singer struck a pose with his squad before the festivities began on Sunday afternoon.

Melissa McCarthy, Golden Globes 2019

Instagram

Melissa McCarthy

"It takes a village, a face mask, a hubby and a constellation!!!!"

Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, 7th of Jan. starting at 11 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Awards , VG , Top Stories , Twitpics , Instagram

Trending Stories

Latest News
Regina King, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Regina King Stuns in Alberta Ferretti at the Golden Globes 2019

Joanna Newsom, Andy Samberg, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes

Amy Adams, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Adams Loves Embarrassing Her Daughter on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Giuliana Rancic, Time's Up, Golden Globes, 2019 Golden Globes

Why Stars Are Wearing Time's Up Bracelets and Pins at the 2019 Golden Globes

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Jim Carrey and Girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga Walk the Red Carpet in Stunning Style at 2019 Golden Globes

Lili Reinhart, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Best Dressed at the 2019 Golden Globes: Lili Reinhart, Giuliana Rancic and More

Darren Criss

Don't Stop Believin'! Darren Criss Loves Lea Michele's Special Message on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.