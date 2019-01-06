Check Out the BTS Moments From Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard & More at the 2019 Golden Globes: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

Award season has begun! 2019 is starting off with a bang thanks to the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

As stars get ready to kick off the night and take the stage to accept their awards this evening, they've been sharing snaps from their homes, limos and more and we have them all for you below.

What would an award show be without social media and behind-the-scenes moments from our favorite celebrities after all? The answer: it would be boring. Sorry, but the truth hurts sometimes.

If it wasn't for social media we might've missed Charlize Theron getting ready for the big show with caviar from Connie Britton or Jessica Chastain cuddling up with her baby girl. What about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard eating and lounging before heading out for an epic parents' night out? Missing that would've been such a shame!

