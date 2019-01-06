Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

  • By
    &

by Jennifer Kelleher & Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 2:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The biggest names in film and television are coming together for the 2019 Golden Globes!

Hosted by Grey's Anatomy alumna Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, this year's live show will be broadcast from the Beverly Hilton.

And with six big nominationsVice has earned the most nominations of any movie this year. As for TV, FX is at the top of the leader board with four nominations for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. FX earned a total of 10 nominations with help from AtlantaPose and The Americans.

In the films category, The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born tied with five nominations each. Mary Poppins Returns earned four nominations as well. Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians are also in the running for top awards like Best Dramatic Movie and Best Comedy Movie respectively.  

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will also recognize Carol Burnett with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for film achievement during the ceremony.

Of course before the awards are announced, we have to discuss what all of the stars are wearing on the red carpet! Keep up with our red carpet gallery below as the stars arrive.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

The 2019 Golden Globes air Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on NBC.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, 7th of Jan. starting at 11 p.m. for our Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Awards , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

How to Watch the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on TV and Online

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, AFI Awards Luncheon

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and More A-Listers Turn Out to 2019 AFI Awards

Bradley Cooper, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Bradley Cooper and More Stars Shine at 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Olivia Colman Gushes Over "The Crown" Star Claire Foy

Branded: L'Oreal

How to Get a Red Carpet Glow at Home

Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs to Host the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Kendall Jenner, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Moët & Chandon Returning to 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet to ''Toast for a Cause''

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.