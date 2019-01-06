Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley Mourn Their Grandmother's Death With Touching Tributes

Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry-Housley are broken-hearted over the loss of their beloved grandmother.

The star sisters revealed to fans over the weekend that their grandma, Clo, had died following a cancer battle. "Grandma Clo ... You are the strongest person I know. You are the matriarch of our family. Every good thing trickles down from you. You amaze me every day with your strength and unconditional love," Tamera wrote in a social media tribute to her late relative. "Your obedience and love towards our Heavenly Father is admirable. Love you so so so much. #cancersucks."

As she continued in a second post featuring a photo of them together on her wedding day, "You are with the Lord now. You fought a long long fight."

The Real co-host concluded, "Your wish was to be around your children and grandchildren. Your great grandchildren, Adam and I miss you so much. I love you love you. Till we meet again."