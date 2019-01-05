EXCLUSIVE!

Adam Rippon Is Living His Best Life While Celebrating the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Sat., Jan. 5, 2019 8:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meryl Davis, Adam Rippon, Nastia Liukin, Gold Meets Golden 2019

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

More gold, less problems!

As excitement continues to build for the 2019 Golden Globes, Hollywood's biggest stars are beginning to celebrate at a variety of parties in town.

It certainly was the case for figure skater Adam Rippon who headed to Gold Meets Golden where Olympic athletes and Golden Globe nominees came together for a special brunch.

"Everyone has been so nice. It's a great way to kind of combine my two worlds and have them collide," Adam shared with E! News exclusively. "I have so many of my friends from sports here today and also a lot of other people I've met last year through the entertainment world so it's been really great to reconnect with all those people."

One special friend was Nicole Kidman who hosted the event sponsored by Coca Cola and Smartwater. As soon as the Big Little Lies star spotted Adam inside the venue, she stopped for a hug and posed for photos.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes: Party Pics

"Nicole and I have met before and today she came up to me and said ‘You still smell really good,'" Adam told us. "And I was like, would you expect anything less?!"

And while A-list Hollywood stars are always a thrill to see, there's nothing like reuniting with your fellow Team USA Olympic athletes.

"I didn't even recognize Nastia Liukin because she dyed her hair but I mean, I love her to death," Adam shared. "Meryl Davis I haven't seen since we went on tour. It's just really fun because it feels like my two worlds colliding right now."

Take a look at just some of Adam's highlights from Golden Globes weekend in our gallery below.

Nicole Kidman, Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani, Adam Rippon, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, Gold Meets Golden 2019

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

Reunited

Hostess Nicole Kidman was more than excited to see Olympic athletes Maia Shibutani, Alex Shibutani and Adam Rippon. "The fact that they know me is surreal," Adam shared with E! News when recalling his run-in with Nicole.


 


 

Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer, Gold Meets Golden 2019

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

Studs

Matt Bomer strikes a pose with Adam Rippon who opted for a Zara coat, Uniqlo pants and Louis Vuitton shirt and shoes. "We go high low, high low," Adam joked to E! News. "Like $20 pants and thousand dollar shoes. You mix and match."

Adam Rippon, Patricia Clarkson, Gold Meets Golden 2019

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

Star Sighting

Patricia Clarkson has something to say to one of her favorite Olympic athletes.

Article continues below

Tatyana McFadden, Amy Purdy, Adam Rippon, Gold Meets Golden 2019

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Gold Meets Golden

Ready, Set, Gold

Tatyana McFadden, Amy Purdy and Adam Rippon meet up inside The House on Sunset with their special medals.

Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, Adam Rippon, Gold Meets Golden 2019

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for J Vineyards & Winery

Cheers to Winners

Adam Rippon and boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala raise a glass of their vibrant J sparkling wine at The House on Sunset. 

Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, Billy Porter, Adam Rippon, Adam Smith, Gold Meets Golden 2019

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for J Vineyards & Winery

Shining Bright

After performing "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, Billy Porter poses for a photo with husband Adam Smith, Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala.

Article continues below

Tatyana McFadden, Meryl Davis, Adam Rippon

Instagram

Olympic Family

"I love our @teamusa fam bam. It's always great seeing old friends and making new friends along the way," Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden shared on Instagram with Adam Rippon and other athletes. "Incredible at what they do and so genuine @goldmeetsgolden."

When it comes to what's next for Adam, the athlete admitted you won't be seeing him compete in the next Winter Olympics.

"I'm going to be 30 this year so no," he shared while laughing. "Everyone I'm competing with would be 18 and in shape and not fat."

Adam added, "I've been really lucky to do so many things in entertainment and I love it and I've always been a performer so I'm trying to explore that a little bit."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ VG , 2019 Golden Globes , Olympics , Sports , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christina El Moussa, Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead Share a Kiss During Romantic Honeymoon

Deena Cortese, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Take Their Friendship to a Basketball Game

Drake, iHeart Radio, Music Festival

Drake Kisses and Touches 17-Year-Old Fan Onstage in Resurfaced Viral Video

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Tropical Vacation Will Make You Extremely Jealous

R. Kelly

Untangling R. Kelly's Sordid Web of Scandal in the Wake of Lifetime's Damning Docu-Series

Beyonce Knowles, Tina Knowles

Beyoncé Gets Festive at Her Mom Tina Knowles Lawson's Surprise Party

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.