Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly Take Their Friendship to a Basketball Game

Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly had another slam dunk of a day together.

The two friends and co-stars in the upcoming movie Big Time Adolescence sat courtside at the Denver Nuggets basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets. Both men kept it casual as Davidson wore a gray sweatshirt, dark pants and black Nikes and Kelly donned a black coat, black jeans and Converse hi-tops.

While the Saturday Night Live comedian and the "Bad Things" singer used to have matching blonde hair, Davidson went back to being a brunette and wore it short. He also rocked a pair of circular clear glasses.

Davidson has been leaning on the singer as a close friend and support system as of late.