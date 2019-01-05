Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Tropical Vacation Will Make You Extremely Jealous

If you've never felt vacation envy before, try taking a peek at Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's most recent Instagram pictures.

The dynamic duo and their two kids Luna and Miles whisked off to some warm and tropical destination after a very chilly and very rainy New Year's Eve in New York. The family is most likely in Bali, seeing as how it seems to be a family favorite vacation spot where they've traveled many times in the years prior.

Both Teigen and Legend have been sharing photos on social media of their vacation, which includes activities such as boating, paddle boarding, basking in the sun and wading into crystal clear blue waters.

Luna and Miles seem ever the happy kids, too, as they soak in the sun and look fashionable while doing so.