Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Show Sweet PDA in Las Vegas

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 5, 2019 12:23 PM

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Denise Truscello/WireImage

It's all sweetness and sparks between Scott Disick and girlfriend Sofia Richie.

The two went on a date on Friday night to the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. There, they showed some PDA, holding hands as she often leaned on him, and sampled a variety of treats on a platter adorned with sparklers.

Sofia also posted on her Instagram Story a photo of her and Scott hanging out in their hotel room.

Scott and Sofia had also dined at the Miami branch of the restaurant more than a year ago, months after they began dating. In 2017, he attended the opening of Sugar Factory in Las Vegas with his and ex Kourtney Kardashian's eldest kids, Mason Disick and Penelope Disick.

Scott and Sofia's trip comes a week after they vacationed in snowy Aspen, Colorado with Kourtney, Mason, Penelope, their youngest son Reign Disick, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian and her family.

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

It marked the first time Sofia has gone on a trip with the extended Kardashian-Jenner family and the second time she has vacationed with Kourtney, although she and Scott have taken the former couple's children on past trips.

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Earlier in December, the two women, Scott and the kids spent time together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Sofia and Kourtney were photographed together for the first time.

"What more can a guy ask for," Scott wrote on Instagram at the time. "THREE'S COMPANY."

