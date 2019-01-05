Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Reveal Why They May Not Be Done Having Kids After All

Regardless of what a few shamers have to say, Jana Kramer loves her body and her family.

Less than two months after welcoming a baby boy with husband Mike Caussin, the actress and singer isn't focused on her weight or whether she looks good in a bikini. Instead, it's all about the joys of parenthood.

"I have zero pressure to lose the weight. Nobody told me I had to lose weight right away. I worked really hard during my pregnancy," Jana shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating her iHeartRadio Podcast Awards nomination Friday night at Seaside on the Pier in Santa Monica. "I worked out, I ate good."

That's not to say the body shamers didn't have an affect on her. While she tried to silence the not-so-nice commentators in an Instagram post, Jana knows where her true priorities are.

"It made me sad to read the comments because people automatically think we have all this money and we got plastic surgery and we have chefs cooking for us. I'm like your perception of what you think our lives are is not that at all," she explained. "Would I love to have a personal chef? Hell yah. Do we have the money to do that? No."