Thomas Markle Defends Meghan Markle Amid Rumors About Her and Kate Middleton

In November, The Sun reported that Meghan left Kate "in tears over her demands for Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress after a "stressful" fitting.

"I'm not buying that she made Kate cry," Thomas told the newspaper in the new interview. "First off, I think Kate is a stronger woman than that. I think Kate also knows she is in a stronger power position than Meghan is. Kate's the hero mother. I can't see her being that weak. No woman is who pops out a kid then walks out of hospital the same day. I don't think she's afraid of anyone."

Kensington Palace did not comment on that report or most of the other negative stories about Meghan that have surfaced in recent months, but did issue a rare denial of another Sun report that claimed the women had an "explosive" argument, during which Kate allegedly told Meghan it was "unacceptable" for her to berate members of her team. Meanwhile, the two women put on a united front, along with Harry and his brother and Kate's husband Prince William, over Christmas.

"I don't believe that Meghan is trying to hurt her in any shape or form," Thomas continued. "But at the moment I cannot call Meghan and say, 'What is going on? How can I help you?' I need to know what the hell is happening and why it is happening. I need to know why she is being bashed every day."

Mail on Sunday quoted Thomas as saying last month, "The Meghan I know was always sweet, kind, generous. She was always demanding but never rude. I don't want to say or do anything to hurt my daughter but I worry she is going to hurt herself."