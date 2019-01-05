Fashion Flashback: See the Stars’ Looks at the 1999 Golden Globes

We're going back, way back, to when scarves ruled the red carpet.

Before we relish in the fashion to come at the 2019 Golden Globes, we're taking a look back at epic fashion that debuted on the award ceremony's red carpet. This event, which started 76 years ago, has always been an extravagant affair with designers clamoring to dress the hottest stars. In fact, before the rise of social media, this red carpet, along with the Oscars and Grammys, was a major opportunity for exposure to couture. Only the best of the best made it in front of the flashing cameras.

The 1999 Golden Globes red carpet is a prime example. It was the year that Shakespeare in Love, You've Got Mail and Saving Private Ryan made it to the top of box office sales, and Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sarah Jessica Parker, who was one season into Sex in the City, were the stars to watch.