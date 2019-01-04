Celebrate the 2019 Golden Globes With Camilla Belle's Official Cocktail

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
by Alli Rosenbloom | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 7:09 PM
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon
Ever wonder what all of your favorite celebrities will be sipping on at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards this Sunday? Well, you're in luck because E! News has all the details on the official cocktail of Hollywood's biggest party of the year.
Actress Camilla Belle teamed up with Moët & Chandon, who has provided bubbly at the Globes for over a quarter century, to design "The Moet Belle" cocktail. In a nod to the evening's merging of cultures, Belle drew from her Brazilian roots and used ingredients that combine Cachaca, mango juice, ginger syrup, lime juice and Moët Brut Imperial.
Inspired by the classic Brazilian Caipirinha cocktail, the sweet and tart pairing of tropical mango with Moët's iconic bright and fruity Impérial champagne, Belle created a bold sip that transports you from your kitchen to South America.
Over 500 "The Moët Belle" cocktails will be served in a non-traditional coupe glass and garnished with a white orchid at the VIP bars inside of the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
Create your own at home using the recipe below!
Courtesy of Moet & Chandon
The Moët Belle by Camilla Belle
1oz of Cachaça
0.75oz of Mango Juice
0.5oz of ginger syrup
0.25oz of Fresh lime juice
2.5oz of Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial
Garnish: Tropical flower decoration or edible flower as garnish
Served: Coupe glass
Preparation: Shake the first four ingredients together with ice. Strain into a coupe and top with Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut.
