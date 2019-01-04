Adam Levine Buys Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Estate for $32 Million

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 6:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Compound, Home

Ben Affleck's Pacific Palisades home is gone baby gone, because Adam Levine bought it for $32 million dollars.

E! News can confirm the Maroon 5 front man and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, bought the palatial property from Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner for a hefty price tag of $32 million dollars. However, that cost comes at a huge discount in comparison to the original asking price of $45 million dollars. 

The sprawling estate features a swimming pool, outdoor basketball court, art studio, gym and a screening room, but those are just a few of the luxurious offerings on the property. There is also a two-bedroom, three-bath subterranean guesthouse that their friends and family will likely enjoy when they come to stay. Not to mention the whole other building that housed the gym and art studio. 

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Real Estate Properties

As for the main residence, five bedrooms and eight bathrooms take up most of the 8,800-square-feet, but that was only what was reported when the home was last for sale in 2009.

However, when Ben and Jen bought the residence in 2009, they undertook quite the renovation to get the house to meet their standards, so it is unknown if they have increased the square footage. 

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Compound, Home

Affleck and Garner stopped living in the residence not long after they announced their separation, but continue to live in the Pacific Palisades community. The Batman star actually lives down the street from his ex-wife and their kids. 

Ben and Jen aren't the only famous people to have lived in the ranch-style residence. Before them was the famed Da Vinci Code producer Brian Grazer and Gregory Peck

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ben Affleck , Adam Levine , Real Estate , Jennifer Garner , Behati Prinsloo , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Pitt Jolie, Maddox Pitt Jolie, Vivienne Marcheline Pitt Jolie, Pax Thien Pitt Jolie, Zahara Marley Pitt Jolie, K

Angelina Jolie Is the Survivor Superfan You Never Knew About

Good Trouble, Noah Centineo

Good News, Everyone: Noah Centineo Looks Great in Good Trouble

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, AFI Awards Luncheon

Emily Blunt, John Krasinski and More A-Listers Turn Out to 2019 AFI Awards

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Colton Underwood Says He's Doing "Much Differently" From Any Other Bachelor

Bradley Cooper, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Bradley Cooper and More Stars Shine at 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Dumbo Poster

Disney Releases Character Posters for Live-Action Dumbo Film

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.