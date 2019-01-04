Beauty Products for the 2019 Glow Up

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 3:00 AM
You've heard of the 2019 glow up, right?
It's basically like growing up, but in a beauty-oriented way. It's all about taking your skin from drab to fab so you can look and feel your best in this fresh new year. But in order to make that a reality, you're going to need a few products to help you through. Trust us when we say that some daily Vitamin C gummies are key for a brighter complexion. And an exfoliating night serum is going to help, too. Come to think of it, the list is endless.
Here are our favorites.
BUY IT: GLAMGLOW® GLOWSTARTER™ Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, $49 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Ole Henriksen Glow2OH Dark Spot Toner, $28 at Ole Henriksen
BUY IT: TOM FORD Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil, $100 at Neiman Marcus
BUY IT: Caudalie Concentrated Brightening Essence, $49 at Dermstore
BUY IT: GLOW RECIPE Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask, $45 at Sephora
BUY IT: MARIO BADESCU Facial Spray with Aloe, Chamomile and Lavender, $7 at Sephora
BUY IT: Lancer Skincare Dani Glowing Skin Perfector, $95 at Dermstore
BUY IT: PAT MCGRATH LABS LuxeTrance™ Lipstick, $38 at Sephora
BUY IT: FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, $34 at Sephora
BUY IT: CLINIQUE Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, $53 at Nordstrom
