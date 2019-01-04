Bradley Cooper and More Stars Shine at 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival

You know what time it is? Time to kick off award season!

Just days before Hollywood's biggest stars attend the 2019 Golden Globes, many of your favorite actors and actresses traveled to the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The celebrations kicked off Thursday night with a star-studded gala that included Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy, Regina King and more.

And with the festival lasting through January 14, the stars are just beginning to arrive to support their latest films.

A Star Is Born director and star Bradley Cooper, Olivia Wilde and many others have been spotted in the desert as the busy award season heats up.