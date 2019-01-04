Bradley Cooper and More Stars Shine at 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 3:11 PM

Bradley Cooper, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Courtesy of Variety

You know what time it is? Time to kick off award season!

Just days before Hollywood's biggest stars attend the 2019 Golden Globes, many of your favorite actors and actresses traveled to the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The celebrations kicked off Thursday night with a star-studded gala that included Emma Stone, Melissa McCarthy, Regina King and more.

And with the festival lasting through January 14, the stars are just beginning to arrive to support their latest films.

A Star Is Born director and star Bradley Cooper, Olivia Wilde and many others have been spotted in the desert as the busy award season heats up.

Photos

2019 Golden Globes A-Z Guide

Take a look at all the celebrities coming and going in our star sightings gallery updating throughout the festival below. You never know who you will see in beautiful Palm Springs!

Emily Blunt, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emily Blunt

Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Palm Springs International Film Festival

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rami Malek

The Breakthrough Performance Award recipient poses with Christian Slater on the red carpet. He was styled by Ilaria Urbinati and groomed by Marissa Machado.

Timothee Chalamet, Palm Springs International Film Festival

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Timothée Chalamet

It's a beautiful night for the Beautiful Boy star.

Article continues below

Mahershala Ali, Palm Springs International Film Festival

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Mahershala Ali

The Green Book star has arrived in Palm Springs.

Michael B. Jordan, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Courtesy of Variety

Michael B. Jordan

Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, the Black Panther star arrives at the Variety Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event. 

Emily Blunt, Olivia Wilde, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Courtesy of Variety

Emily Blunt & Olivia Wilde

Funny seeing you two here! The Mary Poppins Returns star runs into the Booksmart director at Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event. 

Article continues below

Emma Stone, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Emma Stone

The Favourite star is expected to be a favorite amongst movie critics and fans all award season long. 

Glenn Close, Michael Keaton, Palm Springs International Film Festival

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Glenn Close & Michael Keaton

Winning a trophy at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards Gala? Impressive if we say so. 

Regina King, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Regina King

The If Beale Street Could Talk star steps out in a Valentino dress and Christian Louboutin shoes for her evening out. 

Article continues below

Peter Farrelly, Jim Carrey, Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jim Carrey & Peter Farrelly

The winner of the vanguard award for Green Book poses with the Hollywood actor backstage.

Glenn Close, Palm Springs International Film Festival

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Glenn Close

The actress attends the screening of The Wife. 

Bradley Cooper, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Courtesy of Variety

Bradley Cooper

A superstar director has arrived! The A Star Is Born actor attends the Variety Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch event sponsored by AT&T and Cadillac. 

Article continues below

John David Washington, Spike Lee, Adam Driver, Palm Springs International Film Festival

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

John David Washington, Spike Lee & Adam Driver

In Palm Springs, we gather around winners.

Emily Blunt, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival

Emily Blunt

Magic in the desert! The Mary Poppins Returns star prepares to receive Variety's Creative Impact in Acting Award at the Parker Palm Springs. She is wearing a Roksanda dress, Brian Atwood shoes and Irene Neuwirth jewels.

Eileen Davidson, Palm Springs International Film Festival

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Eileen Davidson

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband Vincent Van Patten "had the best time" at the festival gala.

Article continues below

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

