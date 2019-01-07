Illegal Injections Gone Wrong! Botched Patient Tomi Details the Silicone Butt Fillers That Almost Killed Her

Red solo cup, you fill Tomi up…with silicone?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode of Botched, 33-year-old Tomi details how several illegal injections of silicone into her buttocks resulted in a life-saving surgery. Per the new patient, she pursued the injections after she noticed that dancers with bigger bottoms made more money.

"My girlfriend was getting silicone injections in her butt by this lady that would fly in from Florida. She was a retired nurse," Tomi explains to the Botched camera. "We met at a nice hotel, I laid down on the bed, she pulled out a huge needle and she had red kegger cups that she was filling up with stuff."

Although the nurse assured Tomi the material was silicone, the dancer notes she "didn't ask enough questions." At that time, Tomi claims she was "living so crazy" and felt "invincible."

"The shots hurt, but I was really happy with what I saw," Tomi continues. "The bigger my butt got, the bigger my tips got."