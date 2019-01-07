Illegal Injections Gone Wrong! Botched Patient Tomi Details the Silicone Butt Fillers That Almost Killed Her

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Jan. 7, 2019 7:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Red solo cup, you fill Tomi up…with silicone?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode of Botched, 33-year-old Tomi details how several illegal injections of silicone into her buttocks resulted in a life-saving surgery. Per the new patient, she pursued the injections after she noticed that dancers with bigger bottoms made more money.

"My girlfriend was getting silicone injections in her butt by this lady that would fly in from Florida. She was a retired nurse," Tomi explains to the Botched camera. "We met at a nice hotel, I laid down on the bed, she pulled out a huge needle and she had red kegger cups that she was filling up with stuff."

Although the nurse assured Tomi the material was silicone, the dancer notes she "didn't ask enough questions." At that time, Tomi claims she was "living so crazy" and felt "invincible."

"The shots hurt, but I was really happy with what I saw," Tomi continues. "The bigger my butt got, the bigger my tips got."

Photos

Most Interesting Patients on Botched

However, the injections ultimately turned on Tomi as she has since had to get the silicone removed from her body. To make matters worse, the removal surgery has left her with excess skin which you can see from the front.

"When I work out: I put a girdle that pulls up all the skin from the front, then I put padded panties and that fills up those dents that I have on the side," the new patient admits regarding her current situation. "Over all of that, I put compression shorts so that I tuck in any scars that I have. And then I put my regular shorts over that."

In fact, Tomi is forced to wear almost "five layers" every day. Will Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif be able to help her?

Hear all about Tomi's case in the clip above!

Find all of your favorite episodes of Botched on E! in the UK

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kaley Cuoco, Carol Burnett, Golden Globe Awards

Kaley Cuoco Slams Claims She Didn't Stand for Carol Burnett at the Golden Globes

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Lady Gaga Celebrated Her 2019 Golden Globes Win in the Cutest Way Possible

90 Day Fiance, Jay Smith, Ashley Martson

The 90 Day Fiancé Reunion Was Full of Explosive Confrontations, Walk Offs and Tears

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn

Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Golden Globes Date Night

Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones

Megyn Kelly's Today Show Replacements Revealed—Meet the New Third Hour

Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Spotted Flirting at 2019 Golden Globes After-Party

Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Golden Globes After Party 2019

Inside the 2019 Golden Globes After-Parties With Pete Davidson, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt and the Black Panther Cast

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.