Shahs of Sunset's GG Gharachedaghi Is Officially Divorced—And She Couldn't Be Happier

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is starting off the new year a single woman—and she's proud of it.

The Shahs of Sunset star confirmed via social media on Friday that she and ex-husband Shalom Yeyoushalmi have settled their divorce almost two years after initially calling it quits. According to court documents obtained by E! News, a Los Angeles County judge signed off on GG and Shalom's divorce papers on Dec. 26. And from GG's perspective, it was a total Christmas miracle.

"Let me say this loud... HALLELUJAH!!! I am officially divorced!!!!!!!" the Bravolebrity wrote on Instagram. "Married for 7 weeks and trying to get divorced for nearly 2 years. You tried to make lies about me. You tried to come for my money. You wanted to do everything to make me hurt. But my God is good and my attorney @attorneytous is a killer!!!"

GG and Shalom tied the knot during a courthouse wedding ceremony in Jan. 2017. By March, the pair had gone their separate ways but reconciled a few months later. In early 2018, it was reported that their divorce was in-fact back on.