Jenna Jameson Felt "Sexy AF" Before 80-Pound Postpartum Weight Loss

Jenna Jameson is on her health and fitness grind for herself.

The retired adult actress, who gave birth to her third child in April 2017, has been focusing on her own wellness for the past year and chronicling her progress on social media. While she's lost 80 pounds and is proud of her results, the 44-year-old star also had an empowering message for her many followers along for her journey.

"Truth. I thought I was still sexy af in my before pic. I was right," she captioned a before-and-after post featuring identical poses. "My weight loss was never about pleasing society. Yours shouldn't be either. It's about health, it's about keeping up with our kids, it's about longevity. So stay sexy out there, but strive for health!"