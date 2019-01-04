Demi Lovato Calls Out Instagram Over "Disgusting" Fat-Shaming Ad

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 1:09 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When Demi Lovato sees something, she says something!

While browsing through her Instagram feed, the Grammy winner came across a sponsored "Game of Sultans" post that had one female animated character described as "pretty" while another character as "obese."

Instead of just scrolling onto the next post, Demi decided to take a stand and speak out against the content.

"Why is this fat shaming bulls--t on my feed? So many things wrong with this ad," she proclaimed on Instagram Stories. "1. You can be 'pretty' at any weight."

Demi continued, "This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder."

Photos

Demi Lovato Through the Years

A spokesperson for the company told E! News that the ad has since been removed. "We're sorry. This ad was approved by mistake," their statement read. "We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people's feeds."

Demi Lovato

Instagram

It's the answer Demi likely wanted to hear after voicing her concerns on Instagram Stories and Twitter.

"Please Instagram, keep this bulls--t off mine and other's feeds who could be easily effected by this disgusting advertisement," she pleaded. "With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game."

Demi has been open about her struggles with body image and eating disorders. But the singer and body positivity advocate has also shared pictures of her body in hopes of inspiring women to feel good about themselves.

"I was on Instagram and I started comparing myself to these Instagram models and I just thought to myself, someone needs to show my fans and anybody that's looking at my account that what you see isn't always what's real," Demi previously shared with E! News. "And so, I decided to embrace my flaws and—I don't even like to call them flaws, it's just a part of who I am—and show the world that I'm imperfect, but that's what makes me beautiful."

And that's just one of the many reasons so many love and respect Demi. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Demi Lovato , Instagram , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Body Image

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Colton Underwood Says He's Doing "Much Differently" From Any Other Bachelor

Bradley Cooper, 30th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

Bradley Cooper and More Stars Shine at 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival

Arie Luyendyk, Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Dumbo Poster

Disney Releases Character Posters for Live-Action Dumbo Film

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Is Having Major Money Problems Amid Birdman Split, Court Records Show

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Share Some Passionate PDA in Miami

Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Shalom

Shahs of Sunset's GG Gharachedaghi Is Officially Divorced—And She Couldn't Be Happier

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.