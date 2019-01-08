Botched Patient Katie Has a "Hot Mess" Nose With "Nostrils That Are Sky-High!"

Katie's plastic journey has been a bumpy road to say the least.

"My nose has bumps on each side, a crease down the center and nostrils that are sky-high—looks like a hot mess," Katie explains in this preview clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched.

During Katie's four years in high school, the former athlete broke her nose a whopping four times. "Over time, my nose had become so wide and had a hump—that's when we knew it's time to go talk to a doctor," the 41-year-old Baltimore native recounts in the video.

That's when Katie and her mom reached out to a doctor who had removed a birthmark from a family friend's nose. "Looking back on it, I think to myself, 'Removing a birthmark is a whole lot different than having rhinoplasty,'" she continued.