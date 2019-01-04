Emily Blunt Perfects Pastels on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

Based on this week's fashion, 2019 is going to be a year of epic style.

Although the week after holiday break typically includes recouping from lazy days and partying, celebs aren't taking it easy. Since New Year's, celebrities have slowly but surely ended their holiday vacations and hit the red carpet once again. And, they're bringing new, exciting energy to red carpet fashion with interesting styles that will make you stop and stare.

Emily Blunt is proof. Despite the seasonal chill, the Mary Poppins Returns actress revealed a new color trend for spring at Variety's Creative Impact Awards. She wore a pastel mid-length dress that effortlessly transitions between pink, white and green as a result of an interesting dye technique that we're sure to see more of this year. To finish her fun and fresh look, she paired with hanging turquoise earrings, silver rings and pink sandals.