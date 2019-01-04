Emily Blunt Perfects Pastels on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

Killilea/Getty Images
Based on this week's fashion, 2019 is going to be a year of epic style.
Although the week after holiday break typically includes recouping from lazy days and partying, celebs aren't taking it easy. Since New Year's, celebrities have slowly but surely ended their holiday vacations and hit the red carpet once again. And, they're bringing new, exciting energy to red carpet fashion with interesting styles that will make you stop and stare.
Emily Blunt is proof. Despite the seasonal chill, the Mary Poppins Returns actress revealed a new color trend for spring at Variety's Creative Impact Awards. She wore a pastel mid-length dress that effortlessly transitions between pink, white and green as a result of an interesting dye technique that we're sure to see more of this year. To finish her fun and fresh look, she paired with hanging turquoise earrings, silver rings and pink sandals.
Other stars like Emma Stone and Regina King matched Emily's "new year, new look" energy with more boundary-pushing fashion. Check out the best dressed of the week, then vote for your favorite below!
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Regina King
The actress brought luxury to Palm Springs in a black and white gown and black pumps.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Festival
Emma Stone
Emma is the queen of prints on the red carpet in a brocade, strapless top and contrasting pants.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Laura Herrier
In a timeless and flawless all-white outfit, the actress stuns in angelic fashion at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards.
Killilea/Getty Images
Emily Blunt
For the Variety's Creative Impact Awards, the Mary Poppins Returns star channeled her artistic side with a three-toned dress and pink sandals.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Jamie Chung
Take note: The Gifted actress raised the bar for accessories in 2019 with her snakeskin corset belt, which she paired to a golden orange dress.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Jordyn Woods
With the perfect backdrop, the Life of Kylie star wears the perfect wrap dress and metallic heels.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Wilde
While the pantsuit trend has become very popular, it never gets old. Olivia's forest green suit with wide-legs pants is proof.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Jennifer Hudson
With sparkles, lace and bows, The Voice judge was a shining star on the red carpet in honor of the show's UK launch.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini
The country music star brought texture, metallic hues and bold prints to the red carpet with a black and gold ensemble.
Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
The Bad Times at El Royale actress transformed into art with a green and blue dress, black pumps and light blue hair.