Let These New The Crown Photos and Olivia Colman Tide You Over Until Season 3

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 11:00 AM
All the praise Olivia Colman is getting for playing Queen Anne in The Favourite will probably come in handy later in 2019 when The Crown season three finally premieres. Colman is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy for seasons three and four of the hit Netflix drama. Foy won an Emmy for her work in the second season has been open to Colman, the actress told us.
"She was so sweet. As soon as she heard I got the job, she made sure I got her number and we spoke," Colman told E! News at the Palm Springs Film Festival opening night gala.
The Crown tells the story of Queen Elizabeth's reign over the United Kingdom. Sure, things are dramatized and tweaked, but for the most part the series is a faithful historical drama. Season three will feature an entirely new cast from the first and second seasons as the action jobs forward in time. Colman's costars include Marion Bailey, Josh O'Connor, Jason Watkins, Tobias Menzies, Erin Doherty, Helena Bonham Carter, Ben Daniels and Emerald Fennell.
"I'm so thrilled to be part of The Crown, I was utterly gripped watching it, a proper ‘Just one more' feeling," Colman said in a statement when her casting was officially announced. "I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius, she's an incredibly hard act to follow, I'm basically going to rewatch every episode and copy her!"
Netflix
No official premiere date for the new season has been announced, but Netflix did release two new images from the upcoming installment.
Above is Colman as Queen Elizabeth with Menzies as Prince Philip.
Netflix
And seen above here is Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones.
Look for new episodes of The Crown in 2019.
