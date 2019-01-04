Let These New The Crown Photos and Olivia Colman Tide You Over Until Season 3

All the praise Olivia Colman is getting for playing Queen Anne in The Favourite will probably come in handy later in 2019 when The Crown season three finally premieres. Colman is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy for seasons three and four of the hit Netflix drama. Foy won an Emmy for her work in the second season has been open to Colman, the actress told us.

"She was so sweet. As soon as she heard I got the job, she made sure I got her number and we spoke," Colman told E! News at the Palm Springs Film Festival opening night gala.