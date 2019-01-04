Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman React to Playing the Same All My Children Character

It's a small world after all!

While pop culture fans know that Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman became close after working on Black Panther together, there was another project that proves Hollywood isn't so big after all.

During a recent interview for TheWrap's Oscar magazine, a surprising connection between the two actors was established.

Who knew the pair both worked on the long-running soap opera series All My Children?!

"This is the first time anyone has ever asked about that!" Michael shared while laughing at the connection. "We've done this so much, and you're the guy, you're the one."