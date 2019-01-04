Everything We Know About Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's Latest Drama

Just when you thought things couldn't get uglier between Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley...

The on-again, off-again couple, who share a baby girl, Ariana, have engaged in several vicious spats, on and offline, over the past few months. And the new year doesn't look too promising.

This week, the two got into an argument that turned into a violent confrontation at a Las Vegas nightclub on New Year's Eve, then broke up, E! News learned.

During the fight, Harley reportedly threw a glass ashtray at the reality star with such force that it "caused his nose to bleed," a source had said. Insiders also told E! News that he later left the club with his "face covered in blood" and went straight to their home, where he allegedly began "smashing anything he could break, including dishes and glasses." Harley reportedly FaceTimed him during this time and was able to watch the destruction. Another source said Ortiz-Magro also gathered Harley's belongings and "took everything back to her apartment, moving her out."

She then she reportedly called the police, sparking an investigation into an allegedly burglary at the house. There were multiple reports that said Ortiz-Magro is a "person of interest" in the incident. Las Vegas Metro Police told E! News that officers responded to a report of a possible burglary and destruction of property at a residence but did not confirm whether Ortiz-Magro is a suspect. TMZ reported that he was not at the residence at the time of the police's arrival. Harley and Ortiz-Magro's reps have not responded to E! News' requests for comment.

A source told E! News that Ortiz-Magro filed a domestic battery report after his and Harley's confrontation. Police said they were investigating a case of alleged battery by a woman against her boyfriend, without identifying the couple.

Us Weekly posted a photo of Ortiz-Magro sporting a bruised eyebrow and lips, a swollen nose and blood on his nose and forehead.