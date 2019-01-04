Why Penélope Cruz Only Wants to Work With Javier Bardem "Once in a While"

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 4, 2019 8:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pen&amp;eacute;lope Cruz, Marie Claire

Nico Bustos

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem want to "protect" their relationship, which is why they don't always want to work together.

In her cover story for Marie Claire's February issue, Cruz opens up about her family, explaining why she only wants to work with Bardem "once in a while." Though the couple, who tied the knot in 2010 and share two kids together, have collaborated a number of times in the past and co-star in the recently released film Everybody Knows, Cruz believes it's better to not work with her husband all of the time.

"Obviously we can't choose parts just for logistical reasons, like 'Oh let's work together because it's easier.' No. In fact, it's not something we want to do that often, partly out of desire to protect what we have," Cruz tells the magazine.

Read

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Received Equal Pay for Everybody Knows

"On the one hand, it's easier because you know that person, he knows you, and the way you work is very similar," Cruz continues. "On the other hand, the idea of it happening every year is very scary. I think it's better for it to just be once in a while, even though they've been very good experiences."

Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Cruz also opens up to the magazine about motherhood, sharing that it is the thing that has made her the "happiest" in life.

"But there are a lot of things that have surprised me about it," she continues. "It's like a revolution inside you – a very animal-like one. The whole world looks different. You'll never think of yourself first again, and I think that's a very good thing. It happens in a second."

She also shares with the magazine, "My job is very normal for me. I've had to work very hard, and that's what I see in my family. I don't feel that my life is different from that."

You can pick up a copy of Marie Claire's latest issue on newsstands Jan. 10.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Penélope Cruz , Javier Bardem , Apple News , Top Stories , Couples

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Nikki Bella

Why Nikki Bella Was Ready to Dive Back Into the Dating Scene

The Good Place, A Very English Scandal, Killing Eve, Bodyguard

Who Will Be the Big TV Winners at the 2019 Golden Globes?

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart Decides He Won't Host the Oscars After All

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt Perfects Pastels on the Red Carpet and More Best Dressed Stars

Meghan Trainor, FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party

Baby Fever! Meghan Trainor Is Ready to Be "Totally Preggo" After Her Tour

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

2019 Producers Guild Award Nominations: The Complete List

Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Doubling Down on Oscars Support for Kevin Hart

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.