90 Day Fiancé's Ashley and Jay Go Toe-to-Toe at "Tell All" Over Tinder Use

The cast members of TLC's 90 Day Fiancé season six have made many questionable decisions (including, but not limited to marrying somebody you barely know in just 90 days), like Jay Smith, who downloaded a dating app just days after his wedding to Ashley Martson. He was caught when one of the women he was talking to tried to FaceTime him.

Ashley confronted him about it and he tried to gaslight her, saying if she had enough love for him she'd get over the fact that he was talking to and inviting other women over. Ashley had her turn to confront him, now it's time for the other cast members to tackle the subject at the first part of the 90 Day Fiancé "Tell All" reunion.